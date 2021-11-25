Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Position Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805,180 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.33% of Americold Realty Trust worth $25,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -108.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.