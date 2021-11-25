Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Amgen stock opened at $203.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

