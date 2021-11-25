Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $203.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

