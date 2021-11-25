Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Amplify ETF Trust (LON:LEND)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.76% from the stock’s current price.

LON LEND opened at GBX 2.57 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Amplify ETF Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.45 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.74, a quick ratio of 31.63 and a current ratio of 32.10. The firm has a market cap of £12.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

