Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Buys $133,250.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 million, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 249.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

