Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Buys $133,250.00 in Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $133,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.52 million, a P/E ratio of 94.74 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.78.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.
