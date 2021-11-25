Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $216.00 at Citigroup

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $191.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.41.

Analog Devices stock opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $134.96 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $696,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

