Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce sales of $45.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the lowest is $110,000.00. Chimerix reported sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,922.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $78.42 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $102.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

