Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 423,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,784 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 49,976 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

