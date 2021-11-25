Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.