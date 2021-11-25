Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $494,011,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,147,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.68. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

