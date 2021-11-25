Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 171,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,235. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EVERTEC has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in EVERTEC by 182.0% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 24,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EVERTEC by 142.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

