Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to post $243.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.29 million and the lowest is $231.08 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $219.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $931.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $906.01 million to $956.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,927. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $81.85 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.