Analysts Anticipate Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post $4.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.64 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.73.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 12,812.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $179.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. Lear has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lear’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

