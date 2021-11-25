Analysts Anticipate MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will post $7.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $13.40 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $42.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.77 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $312.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 65.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

