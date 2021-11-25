Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Earnings of $4.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $7.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.38 to $17.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $25.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.87 to $29.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.75. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

