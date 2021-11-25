Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $402.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report $402.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.80 million and the lowest is $395.50 million. Nutanix reported sales of $346.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nutanix by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $35.20. 4,720,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutanix (NTNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.