Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ OPBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $206.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.