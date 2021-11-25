Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post $35.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $37.60 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $40.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $151.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.88 million to $154.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.62 million, with estimates ranging from $130.93 million to $160.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $9,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 328,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $4,995,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRTX remained flat at $$13.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

