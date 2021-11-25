Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 3,815,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,616,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

