Analysts Expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce sales of $94.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.30 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $372.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $385.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $400.04 million, with estimates ranging from $388.30 million to $419.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.78. 248,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,880. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $2,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $1,818,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 214.5% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

