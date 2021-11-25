Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.76 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.