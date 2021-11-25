Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Masonite International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $10.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $114.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.62. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.