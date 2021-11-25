Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.84. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pentair by 134.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Pentair by 116.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.42. 613,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

