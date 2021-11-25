Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.57 Billion

Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will post sales of $9.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $11.22 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $37.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $41.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.84 billion to $45.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,362. Plains GP has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 79.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

