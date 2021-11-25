Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Post Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings per share of $3.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the lowest is $3.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $13.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $186.24 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

