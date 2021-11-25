Analysts Offer Predictions for Canopy Growth Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CGC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after buying an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,219,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 720,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 802,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after buying an additional 381,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

