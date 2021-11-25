Analysts Set Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) PT at $48.53

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Scotiabank raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 108,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, with a total value of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock worth $5,747,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 33.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $339,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $289,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

