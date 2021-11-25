Analysts Set Expectations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $26.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747. 11.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

