Analysts Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Price Target at C$79.43

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Shares of NTR traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$88.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,300. The stock has a market cap of C$50.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$59.45 and a 1-year high of C$91.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

