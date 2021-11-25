Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target at $82.08

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGI. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.