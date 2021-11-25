Analysts Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $167.41

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCEHY. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays began coverage on Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Tencent in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Tencent from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $59.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $575.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.44. Tencent has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.39.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 34.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

