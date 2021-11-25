Analysts Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $695.56

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $704.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,497,000 after buying an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG stock traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $618.00. 484,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.18. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $517.37 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

