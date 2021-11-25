Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO):

11/16/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

11/12/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

11/11/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2.75 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

10/18/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2.00 to $2.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Clear Channel Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

