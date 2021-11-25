Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for iCAD (ICAD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for iCAD (NASDAQ: ICAD):

11/24/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/16/2021 – iCAD was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/12/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

11/10/2021 – iCAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – iCAD had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/6/2021 – iCAD was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.01.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,750 shares of company stock worth $420,425 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

