Analyzing Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) and Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats $926.52 million 1.70 $109.84 million $5.50 13.70

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A Malibu Boats 0 0 8 0 3.00

Malibu Boats has a consensus target price of $90.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and Malibu Boats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A Malibu Boats 11.58% 35.88% 17.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt. The Malibu segment involves in manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Malibu and Axis performance sports boats throughout the world. The Saltwater Fishing segment includes manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale throughout the world of Pursuit boats and the Maverick Boat Group boats. The Cobalt segment participates in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of Cobalt boats throughout the world. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, TN.

