Analyzing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Tamino Minerals alerts:

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software -48.86% -17.63% -5.20%

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Coupa Software $541.64 million 27.77 -$180.12 million ($4.35) -46.70

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupa Software.

Volatility & Risk

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tamino Minerals and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Coupa Software 1 7 12 1 2.62

Coupa Software has a consensus target price of $297.53, indicating a potential upside of 46.47%. Given Coupa Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Summary

Coupa Software beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tamino Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamino Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.