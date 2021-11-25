Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.55.

NGLOY stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

