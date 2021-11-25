Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.79

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 83875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATE shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab downgraded shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.50.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$40.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

In other news, Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 497,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$447,324.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 90,500 shares of company stock worth $83,125.

About Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.