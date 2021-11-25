Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.61).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,468.50 ($19.19). The stock had a trading volume of 280,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,411.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,492.32. The company has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.88. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.