Anyswap (ANY) Trading 77.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.30 or 0.00029152 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $322.39 million and $20.77 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 77.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

