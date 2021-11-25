Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
