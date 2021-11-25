Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.80. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.