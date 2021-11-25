Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.67. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.17 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

