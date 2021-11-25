Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 6,242 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 291.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,394,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 1,781,911 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,135,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,376,000 after buying an additional 319,400 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,166,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 523,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,099. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

