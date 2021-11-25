Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys Shares of 21,758 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,554,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,341,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after acquiring an additional 799,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after acquiring an additional 763,946 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.38. 544,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

