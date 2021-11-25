Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $12.15 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.40. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.