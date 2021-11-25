Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $16.70 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.63. 40,059,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,298,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

