Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 3,629 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,049,000 after purchasing an additional 173,903 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 454,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,437 shares of company stock worth $20,058,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMC traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $201.89. The stock had a trading volume of 531,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,536. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

