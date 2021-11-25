Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 50,886 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.55. 2,486,987 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.