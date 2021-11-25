Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.17 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.03. 334,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

