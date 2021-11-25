Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,278,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $94.31 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

