Aprio Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of DLH worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DLHC opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.05. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

